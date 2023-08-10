New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Telangana BJP leader N V S S Prabhakar on Thursday called on four Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, and discussed various issues pertaining to the state such as its financial situation.

Prabhakar, the state vice-president of the party and a former MLA, met Finance Minister Sitharaman in her Rajya Sabha office and flagged "wrong" economic policies of the state government and the financial situation of the state.

He also met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

In his meeting with Sitharaman, Prabhakar apprised her how the Telangana government was totally dependent on liquor sale and disposing government lands to increase its revenue, diverting central government funds allotted for the development of rural areas, the party said in a statement.

He also brought to the notice of the finance minister that central funds meant for various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Smart City Mission were being "misused" by the state government.

Funds allocated to local bodies are diverted for payments of electricity bills in panchayats and disbursement of salaries to panchayat staff, he claimed.

"The state government has failed to allot its share of funds for centrally sponsored schemes..., affecting education and health sectors besides employment," Prabhakar said.

Telangana is governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In his meeting with Gadkari, Prabhakar apprised him about the inconvenience being caused to the people of Uppal, from where he was earlier elected to the assembly, due to an inordinate delay in the completion of an elevated corridor.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw told the BJP leader that the work on the Cherlapalli railway terminal is in its final stages and will be completed within two months.

It will be the largest terminal in Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it, the minister told the BJP leader.

The minister also gave a positive response to the demand for a stop of the Secunderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express train in Puttaparti, according to the statement.

