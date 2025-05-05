Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Telangana BJP legislator Paidi Rakesh Reddy on Monday called for the abolition of family planning for Hindus, so they can have more children.

Addressing a party meeting in Nizamabad, the Armoor MLA, indirectly referring to last month's terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, said that the terrorists had asked if the victims were Hindus before killing them.

He asserted that only unity among Hindus could protect future generations and safeguard the country.

He also remarked that the "opposite person" was "playing the game" with 11 to 12 children and roaming around with bombs, while "our" children were scared even of firecrackers.

"I am telling all of you, brothers and women, since you are all here, I am requesting that family planning for Hindus be abolished. Give birth to a sufficient number of children. The unity of Hindus is the only way to stop these guns. We are one. If there is no Dharma, there is no country. And if there is no country or Dharma, there are no future generations. Kashmir is an example of that," he claimed.

Reddy further stated that the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack did not ask the victims about their caste—whether they were blacksmiths or barbers, Tamilians, Maharashtrians, or Telugus. "Did they ask? They asked if you were Hindu," he said.

The BJP leader could not be immediately reached for clarification on his statement.

Reacting to Reddy's comments, Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that in a secular country like India, religion should not be used to criticise or compare issues.

"This does not address the real problem and instead creates unrest in the country. Rakesh Reddy's comments, provoking Hindus to have more children, reflect personal views. If the government wants to promote such activity in the national interest, that's a different matter," the Congress MP said.

He added that as a responsible elected representative, Reddy should not provoke people in the name of caste.

