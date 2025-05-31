Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday, accusing him of reducing the Chief Minister's Office to a stage for photo-ops and media spectacles, rather than addressing serious issues of governance.

In a sharp statement, BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge N.V. Subash criticised Revanth Reddy for what he described as "bizarre and irresponsible" behaviour unbecoming of a state leader. He accused the Chief Minister of parroting false narratives that appear more in tune with Pakistan's propaganda than with the sentiments of Indian citizens.

Referring to Revanth Reddy's recent remarks questioning the Modi government's military record and alleging failure to reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Subash said, "Is he living in a fantasy? Even a national daily that once published such claims had to retract them after the Defence Ministry clarified the facts. Yet, the CM chooses to repeat these lies, presumably to curry favour with his party high command--Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi--thanks to whom he parachuted into the CM's chair."

Subash questioned whether the Chief Minister had any respect for the Indian Armed Forces, pointing out that the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) had long clarified the facts Revanth continues to distort. "Even a staunch BJP critic like AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has no hesitation in calling out Pakistan's duplicity. But Revanth Reddy, in a stunning display of ignorance, appears to justify the enemy nation's claims," he said.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister's priorities, Subash added, "It is unfortunate that Revanth Reddy seems more thrilled about appearing alongside Miss World on tomorrow's front pages than expressing solidarity with the nation at a time of heightened tensions with our rogue neighbour, Pakistan."

He further mocked the CM for predicting Rahul Gandhi as India's future Prime Minister.

"Even his party members would laugh at that suggestion," Subash quipped.

The BJP Chief Spokesperson urged the Chief Minister to "exercise restraint and responsibility" in public discourse, stating that such reckless commentary not only damages Revanth Reddy's credibility but also tarnishes the image of Telangana, a state that played a stellar role in India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

