Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Patancheru police have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy's younger brother, Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy, in an alleged 'illegal mining' case on Friday.

Patancheru Station House officer said that Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy after a case was registered against him for alleged "illegal mining" in the district.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Police Denies Permission for PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow in Coimbatore Citing Security Reasons.

The police were further looking into the case.

While reacting to the case and subsequent arrest of BRS MLA's brother, former Telangana minister and BRS MLA, Harish Rao, questioned the timing of the action, and said that "it was a political vendetta by the ruling Congress."

Also Read | Electoral Bonds: Freeze BJP's Bank Accounts, Conduct Special Investigation, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Watch Video).

"This morning around 7, hundreds of police officials have gone to Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy's brother's house. Is he a terrorist, rapist or a dacoit? They are trying to scare him. It's a civil matter, a notice should be served first. Without giving notice or a FIR copy, how can you arrest him? When you arrest him, you have to give notice. You haven't given notice till 10 am even after asking," he said while speaking to the media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)