Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): The death toll in the explosion at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district rose to 12 after State Minister Vivek Venkatswamy said that four more bodies were recovered from the accident site on Monday.

Telangana Ministers Venkatswamy and Damodar Raja Narasimha visited the site, where a blast occurred earlier in the day.

Speaking to the media, Venkatswamy said that currently, 12 people are in critical condition, whose treatment is underway.

"Nearly 63 people reported for work at this factory this morning. Initially, it was said that a reactor blast had occurred in the factory. We have just visited the site, and we now know that it was not a reactor blast," he said.

"The factory incharge also lost his life in the accident. There is no one here who can tell what exactly happened out of the 63 people who reported here in the morning. We have learned that eight people have died. Right now, four more bodies have been recovered. Twelve people are critical with burn injuries. The remaining 22 people have 20-25% burns and are receiving treatment. We will get more clarity in the next one or two hours," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, 'Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also expressed his condolences over the deaths in the explosion.

"The news of the explosion at the chemical factory in Telangana is extremely tragic and concerning. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The state government and administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations. Efforts are ongoing to provide every possible assistance to the affected people. In this difficult time, we stand with the affected families in every way," he added. (ANI)

