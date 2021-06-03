Hyderabad, June 3 (PTI) Telangana's total coronavirus case count surged past 5.85 lakh on Thursday as the state reported 2,261 new cases while the toll stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw 279 cases followed by Nalgonda 160, a health bulletin said.

The state has32,579 active cases and over 1.10 lakh samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,85,489. With 3043people being cured, the total recoveries were at5,49,579.

Cumulatively, over 1.54 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.16 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.86 per cent, while it was 92.7 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, a senior official said the state has about 1,100 black fungus (mucormycosis) cases and the patients are being treated in both Government and private hospitals. PTI

