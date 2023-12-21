Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government would initiate a judicial inquiry into power purchase agreements with Chhattisgarh as well as the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power plants by the previous BRS government.

Taking up a challenge thrown by former Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, the CM also announced an all-party fact-finding committee to investigate the 24-hour power supply initiative of the BRS.

During a short discussion on the power sector in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy hit out at the previous BRS government, alleging that they had signed an agreement with Chhattisgarh without going through the tendering process.

"BRS leaders are under the impression that they counter-attacked the State Government. The previous government did not disclose the facts in the house in its nine-and-a-half-year rule. Congress Government scanned the entire energy department and presented the facts in the house. The rulers of the previous government should accept the facts in a dignified manner," CM Reddy said.

He alleged that the then Congress legislators who questioned the BRS government over the Chhattisgarh agreement were treated harshly and were sent out from the Assembly using marshals.

"The government is ready for a judicial probe into three issues in the Energy department. The previous government entered the Chhattisgarh agreement without tenders. We were thrown out of the house by Marshals for fighting on the Chhattisgarh agreement. The official was demoted and posted in a remote area for releasing the facts on the Chhattisgarh agreement. The previous government entered an agreement with Chhattisgarh for a 1000 MW power supply. The government is incurring the burden of Rs 1362 crore due to the agreement. Will order Judicial probe in Chhattisgarh agreement," he said.

He said that the previous government signed with an outdated company to establish the Yadadri thermal power project.

"The company used the expired sub-critical technology and incurred huge losses to the government. Thousands of crores of corruption took place in the Bhadradri Power Project. A judicial enquiry will be ordered in the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power projects," he added.

He further said that the government will constitute a fact-finding committee with all parties on 24-hour power supply.

"On the request of the former minister, I am giving orders for judicial probe," he added. (ANI)

