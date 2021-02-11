Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday directed the newly-elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to strive towards enhancing the image and greatness of the city.

Hyderabad, which is home to people from different regions, religions and cultures is a true global city and is known as mini-India, he noted.

Rao was speaking after Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal, the first female Mayor of the city civic body, and her Deputy Mothe Srilatha Reddy along with the ruling TRS corporators called on the CM at Pragathi Bhavan here, following their election.

"Among crores of people, only a handful get the chance to become public representatives. This is not a great one.

But, what is more important is, how to properly utilise the opportunity given by people as a public representative and earn a good name," an official release quoted Rao as saying.

Observing that the future of the city lay in the hands of the newly-elected corporators and the Mayor, he told them to work hard to enhance the image of the city.

"Take care of all sections of the people. The government also will launch programmes to develop Hyderabad.

Support them and cooperate with them," the CM said.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led party did not get a majority on its own and secured only 56 wards in the 150-member GHMC during the closely contested civic polls held in December last.

The ruling TRS bagged the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the GHMC with the support of ex-officio members and the AIMIM.

Gadwal and Srilatha, both beloging to TRS, were elected the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, during a special meeting of the GHMC.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor and expressed hope that Hyderabad would be taken to new heights under their leadership.

In a tweet, he said that public works would be actively taken up in areas that needed them the most, including old city of Hyderabad.

Owaisi thanked the TRS for offering the Deputy Mayor's post to his party earlier.

"I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty & financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayors post," he tweeted.

