Hyderabad, December 17: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan at the latter's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to sources, Rajan shared his vast experiences in the field of economics with CM Reddy and the discussions centred majorly on the prevailing state of the economy in Telangana and the plans that need to be devised and implemented to take the state towards development and progress. India Will Remain Lower Middle Economy by 2047 If Growth Rate Is Not Over 6%, Says Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

The former RBI chairman also had some valuable suggestions to offer to the Telangana CM to lift the state out of its current fiscal mess and boost the coffers. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and CMO Secretary Seshadri were also present in the meeting.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Raghuram Rajan

#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/GNsfTDBjP0 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

A career economist, Rajan also served as the chief financial advisor during the Congress-led second United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Recently, sharing insights on the country's economic progress and challenges that lie ahead during a podcast, Rajan spoke highly of the economic activities in cities such as Gurgaon and Noida, stating that the residents there operate within a framework akin to a first-world economy. Election Commission Revokes Suspension of Former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, Who Met Revanth Reddy on Counting Day.

"Parts of the Indian economy are first-world. People in Noida or Gurgaon are essentially operating in a first-world economy," Rajan said.

