Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that he will take "proactive measures" to "achieve" 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs) in education and employment. He also appealed to all parties to join together and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

CM Reddy gave the assurance while speaking in the Telangana Assembly on Monday.

Reddy stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the promise of enhancement of BC reservation to 42 per cent if Congress is voted to power. Soon after assuming power, the government launched the BC caste census on February 4, 2024, CM Reddy said, as per an official statement from his office.

CM also extended gratitude to everyone who actively participated in the caste survey. "We wanted to send a strong message to the Telangana society that the entire Assembly arrived at a census on the increase of BC quota. Thanks to everyone who is cooperating with the government in this historical moment," CM Reddy said, as per Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement.

CM Reddy said that the previous government sent a proposal to the Governor to increase BC reservation to 37 per cent. "This government is withdrawing the earlier proposal and sending a new proposal of 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, employment and political opportunities."

CM Reddy stated that February 4 is observed as 'Social Justice Day' as the government adopted a resolution for the enhancement of BC quota on this day in the Assembly. "After eliciting opinions and views from many sections, the state government introduced this bill to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs, CM Reddy stated, as per the CMO.

"As the leader of the House, I am assuring that I will take proactive measures and lead to achieve 42 per cent BC reservation. Appealing to all the leaders of all parties to join together and meet the Prime Minister on the issue, " Reddy said, as per the CMO.

"Let us also take required legal assistance to increase BC reservation by 42 per cent. Requesting Union Ministers - Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and BJP floor leader to take the responsibility of seeking an appointment of PM Modi. Let us also request Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in Parliament. I am entrusting the responsibility to TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud to seek time to meet Rahul Gandhi soon," CM Reddy said.

"As the leader of the House, I am also assuring that the BC census report is 100 per cent correct. It is the responsibility of everyone to adopt the BC bill in the Parliament. We will not sit calm until 42 per cent reservation is achieved for BCs. We are committed to the Kamareddy Declaration," CM Reddy asserted, as per CMO (ANI).

