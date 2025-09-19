Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the British Companies to join as partners in the Musi Rejuvenation project, which is being taken up on a grand scale to promote Hyderabad as the best living City in the world.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's office, an official delegation led by British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron met with the Chief Minister on Thursday. During the meeting, the CM briefed the High Commissioner on the groundbreaking initiatives of the state government to bolster the manufacturing industry and investment prospects in Telangana State.

The Chief Minister requested the British High Commissioner to encourage the British investors to invest in the Pharma, EV sector and Future city development.

Responding positively, Lindy Cameron said that the UK government is also ready to extend cooperation in Education and Technology. The Chief Minister impressed upon the British delegation about the draft Telangana Education Policy.

Lindy Cameron agreed to provide the prestigious Chevening scholarship offered by the UK government to Telangana meritorious students on a co-funding basis. The British government is also ready to provide training to government teachers and professors of Telangana State.

CM Revanth Reddy requested that the UK universities be operated from Hyderabad for the convenience of Telangana students studying in UK universities.

Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad Gareth Wynn Owen, Political Economy Advisor Nalini Raghuram, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present. (ANI)

