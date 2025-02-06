Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with some of his cabinet colleagues and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be leaving for the national capital on Thursday to meet AICC leaders and also some union ministers, official sources said.

Reddy is expected to appraise the party senior leadership on the recently conducted Backward caste survey and Scheduled caste categorisation, among other issues, they said.

Also Read | BJP-Led Government Has Taken Approach of 'Shantushtikaran' Not Tushtikaran, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party meeting held here decided to hold two public rallies-Suryapet and Medak in Telangana this month to highlight the BC Survey and SC categorisation, Goud said.

"We want to invite Rahul Gandhi for Suryapet and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for the Medak meeting. We are leaving for Delhi today to invite the leaders," he told reporters.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

He further said Deputy CM Mallu Bhati Vikramarka gave a presentation on the state financial situation to the members.

Senior leaders in the meeting also gave directions aiming at winning the upcoming local body elections, Goud said.

Replying to a query about some MLAs luncheon meeting recently, the TPCC said there is nothing wrong with it.

"The majority of the queries of the MLAs have been clarified," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)