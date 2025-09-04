Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday ordered the officials to expedite the process to seek flood relief fund from the Union Government.

Reviewing the flood relief operations at the Integrated District Office Complex in Kamareddy, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the officials for responding immediately and preventing excessive flood damage in the recent heavy rains.

"The authorities should also take immediate steps to get flood relief fund as per the norms from the centre," the CM said.

CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the relief provided to the flood victims and instructed the officials to prepare plans to address the flood problems permanently in the future, said the release.

Since the government established various departments for administrative convenience, the Chief Minister has emphasised the need for strong coordination between all departments in crisis management.

The District Collectors should also hold coordination meetings with all departments during the crisis. The CM emphasised that everyone should adopt a humane approach, transcending politics, during the crisis.

Instructing the officials to implement all the decisions made in the review meeting, the CM stated that he would hold another review within the next 15 days.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Seethakka will hold a special review of the floods in the old Nizamabad district.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people's representatives to bring the issues of their constituencies to the attention of Minister Seethakka in the meeting.

On August 28, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has sharply criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of negligence in handling the severe flood situation in Telangana.

KTR, who toured flood-affected areas in the Kamareddy and Sircilla districts, demanded that the state government provide immediate relief to those who have lost everything. "While the state is in turmoil due to floods, the Chief Minister is holding review meetings on the Musi beautification project and Olympics," KTR said, calling it a matter of shame. "Revanth Reddy is acting like Emperor Nero, who played the fiddle while Rome burned."

KTR stated that the state government failed to issue a timely alert to the public despite the Manair River receiving over one lakh cusecs of floodwater.

He condemned this as a reckless disregard for people's lives. He also alleged that the delay in rescue operations was caused by state-owned helicopters being used for Congress's election campaign in Bihar.

He contrasted this with the previous BRS government, under which former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promptly deployed helicopters to rescue flood-affected people in Mancherial and Bhupalapally districts. (ANI)

