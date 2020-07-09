Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building.

Shabbir, a Member of the Legislative Council, claimed in a statement that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have razed two mosques and a temple, along with other structures, which were located in the old Secretariat complex during ongoing demolitions.

State government officials could not be reached immediately for their response on the claim.

"This is a breach of trust and open cheating by the TRS government. When we raised this issue in the past, an assurance was given by some ministers that the two mosques and a temple would remain untouched even if the present structures were demolished," Shabbir said.

When contacted, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said he was not aware of the issue, but said they will be replaced, if at all they were demolished, after the construction of new buildings.

"I am not aware. I don't know what happened. But, something happened, that will be replaced, whenever, wherever it is required. After construction (of buildings), it will be done," he said.

He said such replacements happen during road widening or other works.

The state government begandemolition of the secretariat building complex on July7 to pave the way for construction of a new secretariat.

The move came days afterthe Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex here by demolishing the existing one.PTI SJR SS

