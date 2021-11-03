Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): After Congress lost the Huzurabad bypolls on Tuesday, Telangana party chief Revanth Reddy, while taking full responsibility for the loss, said that the by-elections do not determine the future of the party.

While addressing the media here, Reddy said, "Huzurabad by-election was held under special circumstances. By-elections do not determine the future of the party. In the last election, BJP got only 1600 votes; now it has won."

"We will fight for the people of Huzurabad in the future. I am fully responsible for the Huzurabad election results. We will analyse the reports and will fight more responsibly on public issues," he added.

He asked the party workers not to be disappointed by the defeat and also said that the Congress candidate for the Huzurabad by-election, Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, has a bright future.

"He will be a good leader of the Congress," Reddy said.

He further added that the defeat will not cripple him. "This disappointment of the defeat is not permanent; let's build from disappointment," he said.

Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender won the Huzurabad Assembly seat which went to bypolls on October 30.

BJP's Eatala Rajender defeated his nearest rival, TRS' Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes in the Huzurabad Assembly seat. While Rajender bagged 1,07,022 votes, Yadav got 83,167 votes. Meanwhile, Congress' Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao managed to get only 3,014 votes. (ANI)

