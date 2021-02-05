Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) immediately appoint Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to 11 Universities in the state.

The senior Congress leader also hit out at KCR for turning universities into 'headless corpses' with arrogant attitudes and alleged that had the deliberate intention to murder the higher education system in Telangana.

He further compared KCR with Roman Emperor Nero who used to play the fiddle while Rome was being gutted by fire .

"It is so pathetic and very unfortunate that 11 Universities in Telangana have been functioning without Vice Chancellors for several years. They are running like headless corpses. No person who has a head on his neck will ever allow this to happen as every institution must be run by a leader, VC in this case. However, our Chief Minister has been destroying universities in Telangana by not appointing full-time VCs and not providing sufficient funds to operate thereby making them die on their own for the benefit of private Universities," Dosaju said.

The AICC leader further thanked Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her intervention in insisting the immediate appointment of VCs.

"I had submitted multiple memoranda in this regard and finally the Governor has taken a lead to protect the interests of the student community and to save Universities in the state.

"The CM is irresponsible and scuttling the entire higher education by not appointing VCs for so long and also by not releasing adequate funds. Thousands of teaching and non-teaching posts are being kept vacant due to non-appointment," Dr Sravan said.

Dosaju further demanded that KCR enhance scholarships for students and open University Hostels to provide accommodation. (ANI)

