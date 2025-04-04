Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Cyberabad Police has issued an order restricting entry to certain areas in Telangana's Madhapur Zone to maintain law and order in the area, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, Cyberabad, Vineeth G, IPS, has issued a notification invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), placing prohibitory orders across a 400-acre site. The area under restriction is linked to ongoing judicial scrutiny in two high-profile cases--Writ Petition (PIL) No. 30/2025 in the Telangana High Court and Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No. 03/2025 pending before the Supreme Court of India. Also Read - GHMC Liberalises Process of Issue of Building/L

The directive, which took effect at 6 am. on April 4, bars entry to individuals who do not possess legitimate or work-related reasons to be present within the designated site. The affected location falls under Sy. No. 25 of Kancha Gachibowli village and comes within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police clarified that the decision was taken to ensure public order, safeguard lives, and avoid disruptions in official proceedings. The order also aims to preempt possible incidents of unrest, obstruction to lawful duties, or group clashes.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday, while taking suo moto cognisance of the felling of trees at a forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed the felling of trees at the site and warned the Chief Secretary of consequences if its order is not complied with.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said, "This is a very serious matter. Can't take the law into your own hands."

It ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of trees already existing.

The bench further said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana would be personally responsible and action would be taken if the Court's directions were not complied with in true spirit.

It asked the Chief Secretary to respond to the queries of the court, including to explain what was the "compelling urgency" to undertake developmental activities, including the removal of trees from the forest area.

Whether for such activity the state opted for environmental impact assessment certificates and requisite permission from forest authorities or any other authorities was opted or not, the bench asked the Chief Secretary to explain in an affidavit.

What has been done by the State with regard to felled trees?' the apex court also sought to know.

It also asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to visit the site and submit its report before April 16.

The bench, while going through the report submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of the Telangana High Court after visiting the site, said that the report revealed that huge developmental activity was being undertaken in the forest area. (ANI)

