Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Sunday announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad. The fire claimed 17 lives, and the state government is providing support to the affected families.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a gas cylinder blast. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said, "As per the preliminary information available, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. The fire department received the information at 6.16 am and they reached the spot at 6:20 am with staff, equipment, and robots. A DFO is also seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital...The Chief Minister is constantly monitoring the situation."

"An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased. The government will bear the expenses of the injured...We don't know what the real reason is, maybe a short circuit or cylinder blast," Mallu said.

According to Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence, at least 17 people lost their lives in the fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a building housing the Krishna Pearls shop and a residential complex near Charminar.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "17 members of a family were stuck in the fire accident. The fire department reached here immediately... The Chief Minister is in touch with the family members. Ponnam Prabhakar and all of us are monitoring the rescue operation here. We are now going to the hospital to check on the injured..."

In a recent development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap that occurred near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad. He instructed the top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident; the Chief Minister issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar House early this morning. The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, to the kin of the deceased as per the Prime Minister's Office.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. (ANI)

