Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI): A group of people assaulted an engineering student from another community after he entered a Dandiya event with his friends at a hotel in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Telangana Police, Nehan Ali Khan was attacked after revealing his name. In his statement, Khan stated that, in the evening, he and his friend Karthikeya, along with some others, booked tickets to attend a Dandiya event.

Also Read | Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalaya: PM Narendra Modi Says Establishment of 57 New KVs Is 'Landmark Step'.

However, around 10:15 PM, some unknown individuals approached him, asked for his name, and when he responded, he was assaulted.

Police said that Khan later identified some of the attackers as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, and Chandra Kanth. As a result, he requested appropriate action against the culprits who unlawfully entered the Dandiya Hall and assaulted him.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Reappointed As Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

Currently, the police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Telangana Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing the woman's two-year-old daughter.

According to the Inspector in charge of Shivampet police station, the woman's husband had filed a missing persons report for his wife and daughter. However, during the investigation, the woman confessed that she had eloped with her boyfriend and that they had killed their daughter.

Following the confession, both the woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody. The police have also recovered the child's skeletal remains from the burial site. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)