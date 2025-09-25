Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Telangana Excise Department's special drive against illicit liquor in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts has yielded significant results. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise, Rangareddy district, enforcement officials registered 105 cases during special raids from September 15-30, seizing approximately 2,290 liquor bottles (around 1,700 litres) and 3,000 kg of black jaggery used for illicit liquor production.

The total value of the seized liquor is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Also Read | Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Shape India's 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Drive Tech, Social Innovation and Equality.

P Dasaratha, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise, Rangareddy district, speaking to ANI, stated that enforcement officials conducted a special drive from September 15 to 30 in Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

"During this period, 105 cases were registered, and approximately 2,290 liquor bottles (around 1,700 litres) were seized, along with 3,000 kg of black jaggery used for illicit liquor production. The total value of the seized liquor is around Rs 1 crore," he said.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Who Accompanied Assamese Singer on Singapore Yacht Trip, Arrested by SIT.

He further said that most of the liquor was being imported illegally from Goa, Delhi and Haryana.

"STF task force teams were formed. The Rangareddy enforcement team and Hyderabad enforcement teams were formed. Nearly 50 teams are working in this special drive. This is affecting public health," he further said.

The official appealed to the public to refrain from transporting and consuming non-duty-paid liquor, emphasising the importance of safeguarding public health.

Earlier in a series of surprise raids conducted last month, the Excise Department, under the leadership of Paderu Excise CI Acharya, targeted multiple areas within Hukumpeta Mandal of Alluri district in Andhra Pradesh, cracking down on illicit liquor (sara) (toddy) brewing units, an official statement said.

Excise and Enforcement teams, along with Hukumpeta police, jointly conducted the raids near Raatuluputtu village in the Thigalavalasa Panchayat of Hukumpeta Mandal. During the raids, officials seized and destroyed approximately 5,000 litres of jaggery wash prepared for brewing illicit liquor, along with a quantity of already brewed sara. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)