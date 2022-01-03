Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana and the name of the son of an MLA was mentioned in the FIR after it was found in a purported suicide note, police said on Monday.

The family, comprising parents and their two children, allegedly attempted suicide by burning themselves on Sunday night, they said.

One of the children, a girl, was admitted to hospital with 80 per cent burns, while the others died.

The girl's statement was recorded.

A purported suicide note left by the deceased mentioned the names of the head of the family's mother, sister and also the son of a local MLA, they said.

A case was registered and investigation was in progress, police added.

The MLA could not be reached immediately for his comments.

