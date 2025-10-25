Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire that broke out at the Railway Container shed in Moosapet on Saturday morning was brought under control by firefighters, as per the officials.

Asst District Fire Officer Srinivas said that eight fire vehicles were deployed, and no casualties were reported.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2026 Registration Date: NTA Exam Dates Out, Application Form To Be Released Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How To Apply and Other Details.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivas said, "This morning at 8:45, we received a call from the Fire Department that there was a fire accident at the Railway Container shed in Moosapet. Immediately, eight vehicles were rushed to the spot. Firefighters have been able to control and extinguish the fire; there were no casualties in the incident."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Diwali Tragedy in Ahmedabad: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Iron Pipe Used for Firecrackers Hits Her in Gujarat.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)