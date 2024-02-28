Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at an apartment in Quthbullapur in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana on Tuesday night, fire officials said.

There were no casualties and the fire has been brought under control, as reported by the Hyderabad Fire Control Room.

Also Read | Former Top UN Diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri’s Novel ‘Swallowing the Sun’ Launched, Anand Mahindra and Other Eminent Dignitaries Present at Launch Program (Watch Videos).

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Earlier, this month, a fire broke out at the 220kV electric substation near Mustabad chowrasta in Telangana's Siddipet district. (ANI)

Also Read | Santhan Dies: Freed Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Passes Away in Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)