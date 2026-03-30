Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): A fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the IDA Bollaram area of Sangareddy district, resulting in damage to five to six two-wheelers parked nearby, officials said.

One fire vehicle rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

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No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to a fire official from Kukatpally, "A fire broke out on the ground floor of the building around 2 am. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire, but five to six two-wheelers were completely damaged in the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined." (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)