Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed sorrow over the demise of veteran Telugu actor and politician Kota Srinivasa Rao on Sunday.

Kota Srinivasa Rao (83) died in Hyderabad on Sunday. The veteran actor was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Rao was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. Making his debut with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978, he acted in over 750 films in various languages. He also received the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The Governor said the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao marks an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. "He was a legendary actor who left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema with his distinctive style and remarkable acting prowess," the Governor noted.

Praising his unparalleled contributions to Telugu cinema, the Governor described Rao's legacy as unforgettable and enduring.

Governor Varma extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and countless admirers of the acclaimed actor.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of renowned actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao and termed his passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members."

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his condolences.

"In his four-decade cinematic journey, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu portrayed numerous distinctive roles, earning a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. With his unique acting, he breathed life into countless characters. He also earned acclaim for acting in other languages". (ANI)

