Utnoor (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a significant move to bridge the vast socio-economic divide between indigenous communities and the modern world, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology, and Adilabad District In-charge, Jupally Krishna Rao, has announced an "Education and Exposure Tour" for the Adivasis of the remote Kummarikunta hamlet. During a visit to the village in Utnoor Mandal on Saturday, the Minister interacted directly with the Gond families, sitting among them to understand the challenges faced by those living in the heart of the forest, far from the reach of modern civilisation.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jupally noted the irony of the region's development, noting that while Adilabad is celebrated as a 'Mini Kashmir' by tourists worldwide, the sons of the soil who live here remain unaware of developments in the outside world. To rectify this, he announced that the Tourism and Culture Department would arrange an all-expenses-paid trip for residents of Kummarikunta to the state capital, Hyderabad. The tour is designed to introduce the Adivasis to the city's historical heritage, modern skyscrapers, and the Metro Rail system. To inspire the youth, the Minister stated that they would also be shown professional sporting facilities for cricket, volleyball, and badminton, emphasising that the community should not be confined to the forest but should see the world and use that knowledge to uplift their region.

Reflecting on 78 years since India's Independence, Minister Jupally expressed deep concern about the persistent lack of basic amenities in tribal pockets and directed officials to ensure that the standards of living in these hamlets are improved through immediate government intervention. He placed special emphasis on education, calling it the most potent tool for change, and urged adults to at least learn to sign their names to protect themselves against exploitation. He remarked that achieving self-reliance through education is the most authentic tribute to tribal icons like Komaram Bheem and Ramji Gond, promising that the government would provide slates, books, uniforms, and all necessary educational materials free of cost.

The Minister further assured that the government is committed to providing the four essentials of food, shelter, education, and healthcare, specifically promising that every eligible family in the gudem would receive a permanent (Pucca) house. As an immediate welfare measure during his visit, the Minister also distributed blankets to the elderly. The visit concluded with the Minister reaffirming that the state's "Cultural Exchange" policy will ensure that, while tribal heritage is preserved, every citizen has equal access to the journey of progress. (ANI)

