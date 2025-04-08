Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government issued guidelines for filling up 1,061 assistant professor posts in state universities.

In a post on X', he expressed surprise that the recruitment process had not been undertaken in the last 15 years.

Also Read | Robbery Gone Wrong in Saharanpur: Thief Shoots and Kills Man After Mask Slips Off During Heist, Escapes With INR 5.9 Lakh in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

Without naming the BRS, he alleged that the previous government's negligence towards the education of the poor was an "inexcusable crime."

He said the Congress-led "people's government" is working towards the "reconstruction" of the state by identifying and rectifying such "faults" in every sector.

Also Read | New Waqf Law Solid Step Toward Social Justice: PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)