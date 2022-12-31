Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 (ANI): Days after Bairi Naresh made a controversial remark about Lord Ayyappa Swamy, the Telangana BJP has hit out at the K Chandrashekhar Rao government for not taking any action against the Atheist Association chief.

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Friday attacked the government accusing it of not caring about sentiments of Hindus.

"The Telangana Government and Telangana Home Minister are just sitting in silence. The Telangana police are just in the collection, giving challans and catching drunk drivers. They are not interested in catching the person who has insulted the Hindu Gods. This is very unfortunate. I remind the Telangana Chief Minister that you have received Hindu votes for becoming CM," he said.

Singh further claimed that Bairi Naresh "influences" Dalits for conversions.

"Bairi Naresh who claims to be an atheist have formed a society for atheist and became its chief. He has made very bad comments about Lord Ayyappa and Lord Vishnu. Hearing this comment itself is unfortunate. It's been 3 days since he made these comments. Whichever place he goes, he turns the Dalits there against Hindu gods and excites them for conversion. He has insulted gods and goddesses before, which is not the first time. But this time, he has commented on Ayyappa Swamy and Lord Vishnu," BJP MLA further said.

Bairi Naresh allegedly made an insulting remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting two days ago.

A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees have lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad, demanding immediate arrest.

Talking to ANI, BJP leader and advocate Rachna Reddy also demanded strict action against him. She also urged the police to file the chargesheet immediately.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy.

Guruswami Virender Yadav also lodged a complaint at Madannapet police station demanding to arrest Bairi Naresh for defaming Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu Gods. (ANI)

