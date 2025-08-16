Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reached Ramgarh on Saturday and paid tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on August 4, after a prolonged illness.

Speaking to the reporters, Reddy announced that they will be constructing the Shibu Soren Bhawan in Hyderabad with funds from the Telangana government in memory of the JMM stalwart.

"...In memory of Shibu Soren, we will construct the Shibu Soren Bhawan in Hyderabad with funds from the Telangana government."

"Considering Birsa Munda as his ideal, Shibu Soren worked hard throughout his life for the people of Jharkhand. He formed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party and fought for 26 years to form a separate state. After 2000, four crore people of Telangana gained confidence that they could also achieve a separate state. During the Telangana movement, he visited Telangana and provided assistance where the people needed it. All the Congress family will stand with his (Soren's) family," he also mentioned.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tribute to Shibu Soren at his residence in Ramgarh.

Rajnath Singh said, "He is no longer amongst us. I pay tribute to him on my behalf, on behalf of the government, and on behalf of my party."

The mortal remains of Shibu Soren were taken for the last rites on August 5 at his native village, Nimra, in Ramgarh district.

His political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times and held key portfolios, including Union Coal Minister in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

The mortal remains of the veteran tribal leader were brought out of his residence in Ranchi on August 5 and taken to the State Assembly for public homage. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accompanied the mortal remains of his father in the hearse van en route to the Assembly. (ANI)

