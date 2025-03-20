Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) In a relief to senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao, the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the case registered against him last year over allegations of phone tapping involving a realtor from Siddipet district.

The case was registered against Harish Rao and others at Panjagutta police station here, after the complainant, G Chakradhar Goud, alleged that his phone was tapped by them.

The complainant accused Harish Rao, a minister during the previous BRS regime, and a nephew of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, of "misusing" state intelligence to monitor his movements and those of his associates and family members.

Harish Rao had subsequently approached the High Court to quash the FIR, terming it as "illegal" and "politically motivated".

The court, which had reserved its orders after hearing the arguments, quashed the FIR on Thursday.

Reacting to the High Court order, Harish Rao in a post on 'X' said, "Justice prevailed".

