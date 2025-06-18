Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a bid to ensure the safety of school children, the West and North Zone Traffic Police conducted a special drive against drunk driving by school bus drivers on June 18. The drive was carried out at 34 locations across prominent areas, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Begumpet, SR Nagar, and others, a release said.

During the operation, a total of 324 school buses were checked, and five school bus drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Rahul Hegde, emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines set by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for transporting school children.

Rahul Hegde, BK IPS., has emphasized that School managements should be aware on the guidelines of the Supreme court issued in W.P. (Civil) 1309 of 1985* regarding steps to be taken for transport of school children from residence to school and vice versa.

In this special drive, Venugopal Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Hyderabad, Hari Prasad, ACP, Traffic, West Zone and Shankar Raju, ACP, Traffic, North Zone, also participated. (ANI)

