Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI): An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer died by suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of his residence building in Hyderabad on Thursday, said police.

The officer has been identified as Ramana Murthy.

Speaking to ANI over phone, V Ashok Reddy, Inspector of Police at the LB Nagar Police Station, "The IFS officer, Ramana Murthy jumped from the ninth floor of his office building between 12 to 1 am on the night of October 1. The reason for the suicide is not known yet."

A case has not been registered yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.

Murthy was posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Coastal Zone Management in Ranga Reddy. (ANI)

