Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) In a step to improve teaching facilities in all government schools, the Telangana State Education Department on Sunday said it had signed MoUs with prominent organisations, including some NGOs, for state-of-the-art technology teaching services free of cost to students in government schools.

The government partnered with six reputed organisations -Nandan Nilekani-led EkStep Foundation, Prajwala Foundation run by Dr Sunita Krishnan, Alak Pandey's Physics Wallah, Khan Academy, Shoaib Dar-led Pi Jam Foundation and Safina Hussain's Educate Girls, to offer advanced Ed Tech facilities in government schools, an official release said.

The six prominent organisations came forward to offer their expertise in providing quality education by leveraging technology to students in government schools, it said, adding the MoU s were signed in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The decision to seek the help of the organisations was taken in line with Reddy's idea of improving educational standards in the state.

The state government strongly believes that partnering with India's renowned organisations will bring a revolutionary change in the education sector in the country, it further said.

The EkStep Foundation will offer services in more than 5,000 primary schools in 33 districts. The organisation provides Telugu and English languages as well as Maths basics from class 3 to 5th standard.

Physics Wallah will provide coaching to inter students for NEET, JEE and CLAT exams. It also provides free training to students from the school level for competitive exams.

Khan Academy will offer video-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) training in accordance with the curriculum to students from class 6 to 10th standard in the state.

Prajwala Foundation will launch child safety and protection programmes for students from class 6 to class 12 across the state.

Pi Jam Foundation will provide training in coding and computational thinking to students from class 1 to class 10.

Educate Girls will take up the enrollment of over 16,000 out-of-school children to improve literacy and educational opportunities for girls, the release added.

