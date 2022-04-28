The meeting between the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is underway. (Pic Credit: Jharkhand CMO Twitter)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): The meeting of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar is underway at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The meeting is still going on," tweets Chief Minister's Office, Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister flew to Hyderabad in a special flight for the treatment of his mother as her condition deteriorated during the treatment in the hospital in Ranchi. (ANI)

