Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in a scathing attack on Congress party condemned insensitive remarks made by them towards farmers and labourers in the state and warned of protests if the ruling party in the state Telangana leader of opposition fails to come to the rescue of farmers whose crops have withered.

The leader of the Oppostion also denounced remarks by Congress leaders.

"When asked about the suicide-like situation arising in Siricilla for labourers, a Congress leader suggested that they should sell condoms and papads for livelihood. Will you hurt the sentiments of lakhs of weavers and labourers? Don't ask them to sell condoms. Aren't they human beings? They will take up the fight against you," KCR said while addressing a press conference in Sircilla.

"The scenes of 2014 are being seen again. This government has made fake promises; not even a single promise was fulfilled. Shamelessly, they have given a few other promises today," KCR said. Highlighting the dire consequences of water scarcity, KCR demanded accountability from the government, questioning who was responsible for the crisis and asserting that the administration must answer for its failures.

The Chief Minister also accused the Congress government of playing politics with water distribution, alleging that water was released to certain districts only after his visits.

"When I toured the Suryapet district, they immediately released water. When I said I was going to Karimnagar, they switched on the Kaleshwaram Pump and released water in the region, saying that KCR should have told us this earlier. Am I the CM? Who is the CM? Where are the engineers, department and government that belong to you? Why was water not released earlier?" the former chief minister asked. (ANI)

