Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Telangana reported 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infecction count to 1,71,306 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,033, a government bulletin said on Sunday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 322, followed by Rangareddy (182) and Medchal Malkajgiri (146) districts, it said, providing data as of 8 PM on Saturday.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,39,700,while 30,573 were presently under treatment across the state.

As many as 53,811 samples were tested on September 19, taking the total specimens examined so far to 24,88,220.

The samples tested per million population was 67,020, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in the state stood at 0.60 per cent, while it was 1.60 per cent at the national level. Telangana's recovery rate was 81.54 per cent against 79.65 per cent at the country level.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 24,019, the bulletin added.

