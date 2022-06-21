Hyderabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,96,704, a Health department bulletin said.

Telangana on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases.

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Telangana Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said it is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distancing.

Since last 15 days, COVID cases are on slight rise in the country as well as in Telangana, he said.

Children below 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary, he said in an advisory.

There is higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities, he said.

Similarly, citizens were also requested to avoid unnecessary travel.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, the bulletin said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 240 cases followed by 103 cases in Ranga Reddy district.

A total of 145 patients recuperated from the infectious disease today taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,90,218.

The number of active cases was 2,375, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,704 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number examined till date was 3,53,67,721.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.19 per cent.

The Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in rise of COVID cases, the senior Health official added.

