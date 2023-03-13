Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre (HMC) in Telangana on Monday said that the State might experience rainfall during the next five days.

Sravani, a Scientist at Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said, "We have entered into the summer season and we are expecting heavy rainfall conditions in the entire Telangana state from March 14. On March 16-17, we are expecting heavy rainfall, especially in the northern part of Telangana."

The Met Officer also said that hail conditions also likely occur on Day 4 and Day 5 probably in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Nizamabad.

"On Day 5, we expect heavy rain conditions in Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla. There will be a temperature drop if there is rain. We are expecting temperature drop upto 2-3 degrees Celsius, especially in the maximum temperatures in these 5 days," the officer added. (ANI)

