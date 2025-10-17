Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Haryana's pride, the magnificent Murrah bulls, are all set to take center stage at the Sadar Sammelan festival in Hyderabad. Among the participants are renowned champions such as Golu 2, Bajrangi, Rolex, and Basha, promising to capture the hearts of attendees with their impressive stature and strength.

This festival not only highlights the rich cultural heritage of Haryana but also showcases the exceptional breeding of these iconic bulls that are celebrated across the country.

Also Read | Ladakh Statehood Protest: MHA Orders Judicial Probe Into Leh Violence; Justice BS Chauhan to Lead Inquiry.

The festival, scheduled to begin on October 22 in the evening, will feature a grand procession of decorated bulls.

The Sadar Sammelan festival is a significant celebration observed by the Yadav community in Telangana, India. It is an annual festival that showcases buffalo cattle, highlighting the community's dependence on these animals for their livelihood.

Also Read | 'What Happened in Singapore, Everybody in Assam Should Know It': Rahul Gandhi Demands Transparent Probe Into Singer Zubeen Garg's Death (Watch Video).

The festival has its roots in ancient tales, particularly one from the Dwapar Yug, where Lord Krishna lifted a mountain to save people. It's a celebration of community bonding, tourism, and cultural exchange, featuring decorated buffaloes paraded through the streets, accompanied by traditional music and dance. The buffaloes are adorned with garlands, painted horns, and anklets with bells.

The festival is typically celebrated for two days after Diwali and takes place in Hyderabad, particularly in areas like Narayanguda, Shaikpet, Saidabad, Ameerpet, and Khairatabad.

In November 2024, the Telangana government declared Sadar Sammelan as a state festival, highlighting its cultural significance and potential to promote tourism in the region.

The festival brings together the Yadav community and people from other backgrounds, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

The festival's recognition as a state festival is expected to boost tourism and promote cultural exchange in Telangana.

Edla Hari Babu Yadav, Sadar festival organiser, speaking to ANI, said, "We are going to celebrate the Sadar festival this year more grandly than last year. We have brought five bulls from Haryana, named Golu 2, Bajrangi, Rolex Basha, and others. The youth are eagerly waiting for the Sadar festival. This year, we are organising the Sadar festival with nine bulls in Musheerabad. The procession will end at Narayanguda, attracting lakhs of people from the entire Telangana and other states.

Each bull weighs between 2,000 and 22,000 kg, and they are fed special food, such as apples and milk, and given Oli massages.

Narender, a bull owner from Haryana, has even received the Padma Shri award. The Telangana government has announced the Sadar festival as a state festival, but organisers claim they are celebrating with their own funds due to a lack of support. The festival is scheduled to start on October 22 in the evening hours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)