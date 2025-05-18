Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): An empty oil tanker caught fire in Cherlapally area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana on Sunday, said officials.

However, the officials of fire department immediately reached to the spot along with two fire tenders and brought the fire under control within the time. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire official, "A fire broke out in a BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) empty tanker in Cherlapally in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties in this fire, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known."

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, earlier today, 17 people lost their lives while several were injured in a devastating fire incident at Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief and offered her condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at Gulzar Houz.

The President also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that her thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones in the fire that claimed the lives of 17 people, including women and children.

"The death of several people, including women and children, in a fire accident in Hyderabad is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," posted President Murmu on X.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a gas cylinder blast. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation.

A fire department official said on Sunday that a preliminary examination of the blaze indicated that a short circuit led to the massive blaze.

The cause of death of all the 17 people was smoke inhalation, "nobody had burn injuries," Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG Y Nagi Reddy said.

The list of the 17 deceased released by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence includes the names of eight children under the age of 10.

The youngest in the list was identified as one Prathan (1.5 years old). The seven other children have been identified as Hamey (7), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Anuyan (3) and Iddu (4). (ANI)

