Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) As part of an ongoing phone-tapping probe, the city police have recorded the statement of an official associated with Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy after the investigation revealed that his phone was also allegedly tapped during the previous BRS regime.

A senior police official told PTI that certain phone numbers had come up during the investigation which were tapped, apparently belonging to Reddy and his associate.

Four officials including a suspended DSP of the SIB, two (suspended) Additional Superintendents of Police and a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), have been arrested by Hyderabad Police for erasing, the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets and phone tapping allegedly happened during the previous BRS regime.

The former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Telangana and another accused are still absconding in the case and are suspected to be in the US.

The suspended DSP and his team developed profiles of hundreds of people and intercepted phone calls of several others, police had said.

Those accused in the case have allegedly put the phones of some political leaders, a High Court Judge and his family members and others under surveillance.

