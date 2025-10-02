Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station and the Regional Narcotics Control Cell, Khammam Wing of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, intercepted a DCM vehicle near Ramoji Film City, Pedda Amberpet, and apprehended three transporters from Rajasthan who were illegally transporting 401 kgs of Ganja from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan on Wednesday.

According to EAGLE, this contraband was concealed in a load of coconuts and was intended for delivery to a supplier in Rajasthan. The six accused have been identified as Chotu Narayana Lal Naik, Pushkar Raj Naik, Kishan Lal Nayak, Sridhar, Ashu and Parameshwar.

The EAGLE stated that the three accused, Sridhar, Ashu, and Parameshwar, are currently at large. According to security officials in Telangana, Om Bishnoi from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has been involved in the transportation of Ganja in his town. He procured the contraband from Sridhar in Rajamundry and hired Chotu Narayana Lal Naik to transport shipments in his Hyundai Venue, paying him ₹25,000 per trip.

When Om Bishnoi was arrested in Jagdalpur, Odisha, and subsequently imprisoned, Chotu Narayana Lal Naik took this opportunity to strike a direct deal with Sridhar to purchase 400 kilograms of Ganja at ₹2,000 per kilogram. Naik then planned to sell the Ganja to Ashu in Bikaner for ₹4,000 per kilogram. In this operation, Naik also involved Pushkar Raj Naik, Kishan Lal Nayak, and Parameshwar for transport arrangements.

Later, the contraband was loaded onto a van and concealed under a load of coconuts, with plans to head to Rajasthan. Naik and Pushkar escorted the van, which was driven by Kishan Lal Nayak, in their car. While travelling along the Vijayawada Highway near Abdullapurmet X Road, a joint team from the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station and the RNCC Khammam Wing intercepted both vehicles and apprehended Chotu Narayana Lal Naik and Kishan Lal Nayak.

The following items were seized during the operation: 401.467 kilograms of Ganja, 5 cell phones, a van bearing the Nand and a car.

Later, a case was registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station. (ANI)

