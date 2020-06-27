Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese troops.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Today, the Congress held a programme to salute our soldiers. In this context, the Telangana Congress observed a one-hour silence in Gandhi Bhavan. Because of the central government's negligence, we lost our 20 soldiers."

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the people of the country for sending the soldiers without weapons. What are you doing to send the Chinese troops who entered into Indian territory? Congress party is ready to support you for sending the Chinese back to their territory by which we can save our country," Prabhakar added.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Colonel Santosh Babu, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the face-off, will be remembered in history.

Also Read | Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

"No one lost their lives for 45 years on the India-China border. Under Modi government, 20 soldiers have lost their lives," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)