Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday reached Telangana's Hyderbad for a two-day visit to the state.

President Murmu was received by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Kishan Reddy on her arrival at Hyderabad.

On the morning of June 17, 2023, the President will review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Defence, President Murmu will be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) with full military splendour of the 211th Course to be held at Air Force Academy, Dundigul in Hyderabad on June 17.

The CGP is held to mark the successful completion of the demanding and challenging Pre-Commissioning Training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

During the parade, which will mark the successful completion of training, ranks on the shoulders of the Flight Cadets are unveiled, representing the award of the President's Commission, the statement said.

"The RO also pins the 'Wings' and 'Brevets' on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into. The ceremony includes the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who the Air Force has trained", the statement read.

As per the release, the Flight Cadet of the Flying Branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade and will be awarded the 'Sword of Honour' and the President's Plaque in recognition of his/her performance.

It added that the Flight Cadet standing first in the overall Order of Merit in the Ground Duty branches will also be presented with the President's Plaque.

The release further stated that the Parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, a Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, an aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team 'Sarang' and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. (ANI)

