Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) A total of 184 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,75,798.

The death toll rose to 3,990 after one more person succumbed to the virus. The number of active cases stood at 3,581, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 70 cases followed by Sangareddy (33) and Medchal Malkajgiri (12) districts.

A total of 33,236 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,85,44,311.

A total of 137 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,68,227.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.87 per cent and 0.59 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, at least 40 students and one teacher tested positive for COVID-19 at a state-run residential school for girls in Sangareddy district, a health official said, adding, they are under quarantine. Samples of all those who tested positive for coronavirus were sent to Hyderabad for genome sequencing, the official added.

