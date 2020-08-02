Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) As many as 1,891 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the tally to 66,677 and the toll to 540, the state government said on Sunday.

Out of the freshcases, 517 were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Ranga Reddy district 181, Medcha l46, Warangal Urban 138, Nizamabad 131 Sangareddy district 111, followed by others, a bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on Saturday.

It said 1,088 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 47,590 so far, while 18,547 were under treatment.

A total of 19,202 samples were tested on Saturday and cumulatively, 4,77,795 samples have been examined.

The bulletin said the recovery rate was 71.3 per cent in the state, while it was 64.53 per cent in the country, while 12,001 people were in home/institutional isolation.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent.

The bulletin said 66.3 per cent of the COVID-19 patients were male while 34.4 per cent were female.

The percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent, while that due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and Intensive Care Unit beds was 11,099 and 3,365 and 1,346 respectively, the bulletin said.

A total of 16 government laboratories and 23 in the private sector are conducting the tests for COVID-19.

There are also a total of 320 government rapid antigen testing centres.

The bulletin said elaborate arrangements have been made to treat COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. the call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on Whats App for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added. PTI

