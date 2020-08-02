Dharmavaram, August 2: A couple, who were under home quarantine after they had recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19), died allegedly by suicide last night, police said on Sunday. They were found dead inside their home in Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note has been found. Further investigation was underway. COVID-19: Curfew Imposed in Andhra's West Godavari District Today.

The husband-wife duo had contracted COVID-19 but recovered later. They were sent to home-isolation. "They were found COVID-19 positive on July 25. Their treatment was complete. The reason for suicide not known yet," Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth told news agency ANI. The number of coronavirus cases is continuously rising in Andhra Pradesh, with the overall tally breaching the 1.5 lakh-mark on Saturday. Andhra Ex-minister P Manikyala Rao Dies of COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 9,276 new COVID-19 cases, and 58 deaths, taking the overall tally to 1,50,209. The overall death toll now stands at 1,407. As on date, there are 72,188 active cases in the state, while 76,614 persons have been declared as cured and discharged. A record high of 12,750 persons were reported cured and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).