Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Telangana reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's overall tallyof positive infections to 1,14,483.

The death toll rose to 788 with eight more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 26.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of August 27, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Out of the 2,795 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 449, followed by Rangareddy (268), Nalgonda (164), Khammam (152), Karimnagar (136), Warangal Urban (132), Medchal Malkajgiri (113), Siddipet (113) and Nizamabad (112) districts.

All 33 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Demands CBI Arrest for 'Murderer' Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'She Fed My Son with Poison' (Watch Video).

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.68 per cent, while it was 1.84 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 86,095, while 27,600 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state was 75.2 per cent in the state, while it was 76.28 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 20,866.

The bulletin said 60,386 samples were tested on August 26, the highest for a single day so far.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 11,42,480.

The samples tested per million population was 30,772, the bulletin added.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)