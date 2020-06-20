Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Telangana on Saturday reported 546 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 7,072 in the State, said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,506 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals, while 203 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Presently, there are 3,363 active coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,83 1 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

