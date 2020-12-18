Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Telangana on Thursday registered 551 new Covid-19 cases, one death, and 682 recoveries, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,80,195.

As per the state health department, a total of 2,71,649 people have recovered from Coronavirus infection in the state, while 1,506 succumbed to deaths due to the virus.

The active cases currently stand at 7,040.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 96.94 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country reached 3,13,831. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases are at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. With 338 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,789. (ANI)

